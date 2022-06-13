Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $225.46 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.66% of Allegiant Travel worth $225,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $10.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.79. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,712. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.67.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

