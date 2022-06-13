Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $260.31 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Rapid7 worth $260,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,341. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

