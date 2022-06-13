Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.96% of YETI worth $287,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

