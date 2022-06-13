Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,543 shares during the period. Trex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.75% of Trex worth $427,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

