Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,488,814 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $95,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

