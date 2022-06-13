Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 465,977 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,977 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.08% of HeadHunter Group worth $157,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 191,373 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $15.03 on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

