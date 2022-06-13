Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Open Lending worth $361,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Open Lending by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,035. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

