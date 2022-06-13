Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Open Lending worth $361,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Open Lending by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,035. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57.
LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.
Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
