Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 107,809 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,603,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,809 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 13.90% of DMC Global worth $103,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.43. 5,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $162,506 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

