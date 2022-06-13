Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 405,315 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,315 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $139,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,424. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

