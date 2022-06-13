Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Up to $31.34

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $32.15. Washington Federal shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 1,304 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.