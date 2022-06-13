Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in May

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $4.77 on Monday. WEG has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

About WEG (Get Rating)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

