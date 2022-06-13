Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,322. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.