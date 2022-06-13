Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 23,400 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 9,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,273. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

