Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 261,277 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 118,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.22. 774,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

