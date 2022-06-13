Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $180.02 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 36.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $180,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 120.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 29,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

