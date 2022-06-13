Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

