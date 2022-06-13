Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $591,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,811. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average of $250.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

