Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.30.

NYSE CCK opened at $99.17 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

