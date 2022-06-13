Wells Fargo & Company Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $6.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 194,896 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8,719.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.