Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,907. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

