Western Standard LLC Acquires Shares of 81,526 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. NortonLifeLock comprises about 1.3% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,592,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,486,000 after purchasing an additional 444,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,975. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

