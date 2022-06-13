Western Standard LLC Takes Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Spok makes up about 0.7% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.69% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spok by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 74.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 209,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spok by 222.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spok by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192,090 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of SPOK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.33. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.12%. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Spok news, Director Matthew Oristano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,680.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,961.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $158,330. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Spok Profile (Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.