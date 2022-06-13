WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $64.66 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $64.66 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

