Wing Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.03 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $20.03 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00019906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,595,326 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.