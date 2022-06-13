Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Wingstop makes up approximately 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $118,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.53.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

