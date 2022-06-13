WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DXJS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $47.68.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.