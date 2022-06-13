WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.62

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth about $466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

