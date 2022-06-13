Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,076.67.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.