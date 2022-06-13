Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,076.67.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

