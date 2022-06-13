WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

