Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $170,667.38 and approximately $135.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $88.84 or 0.00373540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00385021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00510829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.