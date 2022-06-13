Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $77.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

XEL stock opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

