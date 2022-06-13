XeniosCoin (XNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.29 Million

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002117 BTC on exchanges. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and $3,001.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00176245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006520 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin . The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

