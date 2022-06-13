XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $105.47 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $105.47 million and $621,159.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 150,059,784 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

