YUMMY Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $68,720.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00401806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00525938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

