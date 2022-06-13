Zayedcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8,601.69 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,601.69 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.