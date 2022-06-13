Zenfuse Hits Market Capitalization of $569,615.70 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $569,615.70 and approximately $14,622.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

