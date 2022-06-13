Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $523,258.98 and $17,906.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

