Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $253.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $76,981.59 and $253.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

