Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.86

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 10702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

