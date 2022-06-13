Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.