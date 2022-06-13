Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

