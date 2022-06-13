ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $211,876.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00386596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00518145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 181,485,409 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

