Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,909 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

