1,026 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $179.12. 84,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

