10,794 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Corning by 51.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

