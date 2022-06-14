125,930 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Purchased by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Open Lending makes up about 3.0% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 650,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,321. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

