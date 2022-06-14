13,521 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. 481,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,955,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

