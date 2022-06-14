138,107 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 330,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

