14,007 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 370,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 22,719,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

