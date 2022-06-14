1,474 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $26.24 on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. The company had a trading volume of 320,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
